Opportunities abound in the city and county for developing community resilience and energy independence in the face of the climate crisis.
The last consultant report was done in 2016, and has driven the city utility strategy since then. Go to ci.ellensburg.wa.us and select Utilities, Electric and Power Resource Evaluation Report. This strategy is to incentivize fuel switching from electric to natural gas for the purpose of avoiding Tier 2 electric power purchases.
Unfortunately, selecting “cost only” as our abiding value isn’t good for our health or the environment. Burning fuel emits pollutants that create ground-level ozone which has long been a source of human disease and death worldwide. Ozone is measured locally at the air quality location at CWU. Go to https://www.geology.cwu.edu/airquality/.
As we alter our values we will begin to see the remarkable opportunities available to us. One of those opportunities is local energy production. A utility-scale solar facility has been approved in Kittitas, but hasn’t been constructed. I suspect this national energy provider is moving quickly to secure prime locations so that others don’t.
Why would we allow this? At the very least we should be promoting utility scale renewable installations with state-owned providers like Puget Sound Energy. Even better outcomes would be installing our own renewable facilities with Ellensburg City Utility and Kittitas PUD. We could provide monies for these with crowd-funding, bonds and matching state grants. Even irrigated farm lands could provide the best locations if planned with generous buffers of irrigated pollinating crops or other farming.
If the city/county had a dedicated Department of Climate Mitigation and Energy Development (DCMED), they could find energy production, conservation and equity opportunities.
A case study for energy conservation opportunity might be a local apartment complex using baseboard heating. The DCMED could partner with the owners to upgrade their space heating to ductless heat pumps finding utility rebates, state grants, and DCMED funds. The residents of these units would cut their utility bills in half during the heating season, boosting their budgets and providing greater equity for those residents.
If you’re skeptical about the benefits of upgrading baseboard space heating to ductless heat pumps, see for yourself at Snohomish County PUD Fuels Comparison resource. Go to snopud.com and search “Home Heating Fuel Cost Comparison”.
Timing is everything, and that time is now.
Support state and local sourcing for energy development, conservation and equity.