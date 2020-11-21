On our own with greatest debt, deficit and disease
Socialism according to Oxford is: ”A political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.
Does that make you feel like you are losing something?
By cutting out socialism you gained a pandemic, is that a win?
The 2017 budget cuts proposed by the current president were pretty shocking at the time:
$333 million from CDC programs to fight infectious disease. $136 million from CDC office of health preparedness and response. $76 million from CDC center for global health. $3.7 Billion from National Institute of health funding research work!
Mick Mulvaney said the government is; “no longer going to measure compassion by the number of programs or the number of people on those programs, but the number of people we help get off of those programs.”
Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell largely concurred. John Bolton eliminated Global Health Security from the National Security Council, forcing out the two top officials in charge of epidemic response at the White House — Tom Bossert and Tim Ziemer.
Rear Admiral Tim Ziemer oversaw work in 49 countries preventing infectious disease epidemics … Leaving us more likely to face deadly organisms in the United States.
Now that a quarter million Americans are dead from a “hoax”, “China virus” a number of folks have been helped get off those programs.
He keeps his promises: “We’re going to win. We’re going to win so much. We’re going to win at trade, we’re going to win at the border. We’re going to win so much, you’re going to be so sick and tired of winning, you’re going to come to me and go ‘Please, please, we can’t win anymore.’ You’ve heard this one. You’ll say ‘Please, Mr. President, we beg you sir, we don’t want to win anymore. It’s too much. It’s not fair to everybody else.’” Trump said. “And I’m going to say ‘I’m sorry, but we’re going to keep winning, winning, winning, We’re going to make America great again.”
Greatest debt, greatest deficit, greatest disease, greatest Anti-Socialist Donald.
We are on our own. Are you better now?