One year in, pleasantly surprised with Biden's domestic agendaTo The Editor:In a letter to the editor Pat Fischer (Daily Record, Dec. 4) has challenged Biden supporters to come up with his accomplishments. Since he has been in office for less than a year, it is too early to make definitive statements about accomplishments, but it may be helpful to state why some of us voted for him and how we assess the current situation. I should say that Joe Biden was not my first choice for the Democratic nomination. I was a supporter of Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren. As it turned out, the choice became Donald Trump or Joe Biden. I voted for Joe Biden because he wasn't Donald Trump. He was not a pathological liar. He was not a blatant racist. He did not regard women as his personal toys. He did not have authoritarian tendencies that threatened American democracy. He respected our allies and honored our international commitments. Above all, he recognized climate change as the preeminent challenge facing America and the world. (Trump came to recognize that the climate was changing but was not sure that human activity had anything to do with it. What an ignoramus!)I was pleasantly surprised when Biden came up with his domestic agenda, which addressed most of the problems facing ordinary Americans, including a vigorous approach to climate change. Unfortunately, two conservative corporate Democratic senators — Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema — have greatly weakened that agenda and may eventually block it. Incidentally, not one Republican senator has supported this people program. Still, Biden has been able to get an infrastructure bill enacted and he is vigorously attacking the COVID pandemic with needed health measures such as vaccine mandates and masking. He is also sharing vaccines with other countries that do not have their own, which recognizes that we are all in this together. No one is safe until we are all safe. He is doing what a president can to address the current spike in inflation, which was brought on by several factors beyond presidential control.I disagree with Biden on several of his policies. His immigration policy is too much like that of Trump, perhaps a little less cruel. I don’t know why it is in America’s interest to have sanctions on Venezuela. I have other differences with him, which space limitations prevent me from discussing.Larry LowtherEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joe Biden Donald Trump Politics Policy Climate Change Vaccine Senator Elizabeth Warren Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. 