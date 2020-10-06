Blue Mountain Wildlife is a rehabilitation center for injured wildlife, mostly raptors. As part of their mission, they also provide education and reach over 10,000 community members each year, promoting coexistence between wildlife and people. Blue Mountain Wildlife (BMW) believes that a healthy world will support healthy, thriving wildlife and healthy, thriving humans. Visit their website at bluemountainwildlife.org.
Part of their education is regarding lead ammunition. Lead projectiles shed fragments on impact, leaving very small particles which then poison any animals and birds which scavenge the internal parts discarded by the hunter. However, there is a solution in the form of non-lead ammunition. “Hunting Lead Free” is a website dedicated to information regarding the data, dangers, and solutions regarding lead ammunition. It’s a website by hunters, for hunters. Visit www.huntingwithnonlead.org
As a case study, the first admission to BMW in 2020 was a female golden eagle.
She was struck by a vehicle and the collision fractured the eagle’s right leg. She received surgery and a splint. Blood work showed she had a lead level of 54.4 micrograms/deciliter, a highly toxic amount of lead.
The majority of eagles admitted for care at BMW test positive for lead. Lead is a heavy metal and accumulates throughout an eagle’s internal organs and skeleton.
Raptors that test positive for lead are treated with chelation therapy, which consists of a course of CaEDTA (a form of calcium) injections; this “chelator” binds to the lead to take it out of the bird’s blood. Sometimes several rounds of chelation therapy are required.
Lead eaten by raptors causes weakness, vision loss, poor coordination and finally rigid clenching and death. It is a painful and unrelenting way to die. However, all cases of lead poisoning of raptors can be prevented by using non-lead ammunition.
After eight months at BMW the Golden Eagle was released with telemetry tracking, but she died three days later. Unfortunately, the effects of systemic, long-term lead poisoning in raptors is not well understood. Even after chelation therapy, the damage done to the bird’s systems can leave them unable to survive.
Misinformation about avian poisoning from sources other than ammunition are false. One-hundred percent of avian lead poisoning is caused by fragments from lead ammunition. As hunting season commences, please use non-lead ammunition. There are many options available now that won’t damage the wildlife or the environment.