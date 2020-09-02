To the Editor:
A generalization of American History goes like this: When there is a falling out among white people, black people advance; when white people seek unity despite their differences, it is usually at the expense of black people.
The American Revolution resulted in the abolition of slavery in the northern states. The price of forming a union was the recognition in the Constitution of the legitimacy of slavery in the southern states.
The Civil War ended with the abolition of slavery. After Reconstruction, the move to regain unity among whites North and South required leaving the racial issue to white southerners, which resulted in a harsh system of segregation and disfranchisement of black people enforced by state tolerated lynching.
Black people fought on both sides in the American Revolution. In the Civil War, more than 180,000 black troops fought for the Union. In the Civil Rights movement of the 20th century, black people took the lead, supported by white liberals, in a struggle against white segregationists that resulted in the dismantling of the system of legal segregation.
Now, in our own time, in the face of the wanton killing of black people by police, white vigilantes, and white supremacists, which evidences a deeply embedded racism in our society, we are faced with the continuing question—do we opt for white unity and gloss over our differences on the race issue, or do we choose to move further on the path of racial justice?
The question has come to Ellensburg. In support of inclusion and racial justice, the City Council proposed painting Black Lives Matter on the public sidewalk. Immediately, there was objection to this proposal from some citizens. They argued that it would be divisive; in other words, it would cause a falling out among white people.
What should be done? I would suggest that the Council, instead of painting Black Lives Matter, paint Black Lives Are Important. To my knowledge, there is no organization or movement with that title. If there is objection, then we know that the objectors are not just opposed to specific words, but rather to the idea of racial justice. To paper over the differences for the sake of white unity would be to repeat the injustices of the past at the expense of black people. In this critical moment, silence on the part of our political leaders supports the perpetuation of racial injustice.
Larry Lowther
Ellensburg