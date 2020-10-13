I am writing to share my support and endorsement for Laura Osiadacz in her campaign to retain her seat as Kittitas County Commissioner for District #2.
As the elected Treasurer for Kittitas County I have a unique perspective and relationship with the Commissioner’s office and other elected officials. Laura truly cares about the people and the financial health of our county. I have witnessed Laura make several difficult decisions, and at times not fund positions or projects department heads and elected officials have requested. This is not always easy. She thoughtfully and responsibly has made these tough choices. I respect her overarching view on county operations and maintaining a conservative budget.
Laura has over the course of her four years in office made fiscally responsible decisions. This is something I deeply appreciate. As we are seeing other municipalities have to make considerable cuts Kittitas County is still in a healthy financial position.
I hope you will join me in voting to re-elect Laura Osiadacz as Kittitas County Commissioner for District #2.