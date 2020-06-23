Letter: Other jurisdictions have managed to trap, not kill, cougars Noella Wyatt Jun 23, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:In the last week, law enforcement in a San Francisco area AND in the LA area both trapped and released a cougar found in town. Both were without incident.Why was it necessary to kill the one here in Ellensburg? I'd really be interested in knowing what the difference was? Noella WyattEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cougar Law Enforcement Jurisdiction Law San Francisco La Incident Town Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg local Jose Diaz attempting to gain 29,029 feet of elevation on new mountain biking trailCentral Washington University stops accepting new students for Professional Pilot Program, future of program uncertainKittitas County advances to Phase 3County waits on state to approve phase three variance applicationOlivia Anderson receives offer from Division I ButlerWashington State Department of Transportation has multiple projects planned for summer along I-90Kittitas County can apply for Phase 3 on ThursdayEllensburg graduate formed rock climbing club, made mark on cross country teamEternal flame memorial for Deputy Ryan Thompson up and functional in KittitasA personal story: Encountering racism in everyday life Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter