To the Editor:Do you listen to voices who tell you the truth? Or do you listen to voices that tell you that what you believe is, in fact, the truth?Fifty years ago most Americans got their news from newspapers, radio and television, which had three main networks — ABC, CBS and NBC. During the 1960s and 1970s Walter Cronkite, anchor of the CBS Evening News, was often cited as "the most trusted man in America" after being so named in an opinion poll. Who is the most trusted person in America today? The answer is: no one.The last three decades have brought a blizzard of cable television channels and social media outlets. Now everyone who wants to can be heard, and the media are full of voices sending out opinions, information and misinformation.Searching through this modern Tower of Babel to find the truth is hard. But it’s easy to find voices telling us what we want to hear. For example, if you believe human activities don’t contribute substantially to climate change, you can find media pundits and a few scientists who agree with you. Never mind the conclusions of most scientists, the warming of the earth, and the increase in severe weather events including drought and massive wildfires in the west and record hurricanes in the east.If you believe the coronavirus is a hoax, or that vaccinations and masks are ineffective against it while ivermectin is effective, you can find media pundits and a few people with M.D. degrees who say such things. Then you can ignore the statements of most public health professionals, claim you "follow the science," and shrug off the role of unvaccinated and unmasked people as thousands of Americans continue to die from this virus.Our beliefs can blind us to the truth. We see life through the lens of our own beliefs, selecting and bending information to fit those beliefs and convincing ourselves that we are right.Those who walk down this road and see little difference between the first two questions in this letter may respond with their own question: Why should I listen to anyone who says I'm wrong when it's so easy to find voices that say I'm right?David LygreEllensburg Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 