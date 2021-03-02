In the 2020 general election Kittitas County had a near record breaking voter turnout of 87.51%. Way to go, Kittitas County! Looking at the results of various races there is consistently about a 40/60 ratio of Democratic votes and Republican votes. Our county may be represented by mostly Republican elected officials, but we are not strictly a conservative county, we are very blended. Blended way more than can be accounted for by temporary students. While political affiliations and votes are not directly equal to social issues they can be representative of the people’s values.
Recently there has been a vocal effort online and offline saying the BLM and Antifa are “Coming to Eastern Washington” and infiltrating our communities. Not only is this a false cry but it has the potential to be very dangerous for our local activists and minority groups. No one is coming, we are already here and have been all along. We are locals and we are peaceful.
The folks seen in our community who support Black Lives Matter and self-identify as Antifa are your neighbors, your friends, folks who grew up here or have lived here for decades. They are not traveling here from a big city or sent here by some national organization that the FBI even says doesn’t exist. They are and have always been peaceful members of our community. They are not a threat to your property, your children, your person, or your livelihood.
Antifa is shorthand for Anti-Fascism the notion that democracy and representation of the people is an American value; and the Black Lives Matter movement is an ideology that Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) deserve fair treatment by law enforcement. Some far-right talking heads are trying to spin these movements as organized anarchy in their efforts to rile people up and instill fear in their audiences but that is not happening here. The BLM and Antifa supporters in our community are members of our community who want to see better treatment and representation for our friends, neighbors, and fellow American residents, including the conservative ones. Yes, all lives matter, but not all lives are being threatened right now, so we should be focused on the ones who need the most support.