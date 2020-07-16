Ellensburg mayor and city council …. From Black Lives Matter website under heading What We Believe:
”We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.”
“We foster a queer‐affirming network. When we gather, we do so with the intention of freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking, or rather, the belief that all in the world are heterosexual (unless s/he or they disclose otherwise).”
This is only a small part but sounds like just a big government socialist organization to me.
And you want to paint it in big bold letters downtown…. Terrible decision. I would not trust my family anywhere near you or your “memorial.” Hopefully the petition going around will put a stop to it and that Ellensburg remembers when it comes to your reelections.
All Lives Matter and I don’t care if you or anyone think I’m racist for saying so!