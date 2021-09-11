Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

As I see photos of a handful of parents with their children in the Cle-Elum-Roslyn School District protest the mask mandate, I think back years ago to when a bicycle helmet law was being proposed in front of the Ellensburg City Council, and the first persons to protest were parents, "You can't tell me what to do and how to raise my child."

We require car seats, seat belts due to safety regulations. No one is taking away your Constitutional rights; should people be educating themselves, maybe we would have the possibility of eradicating COVID, but those chances are looking less and less likely, as it may just be here to stay.

So when you listen to the stories of people who refused the vaccine for one reason or another, and are on a ventilator, deeply regretting their decision. Hope it is not your child, simply because the example you have set is about their personal rights and freedoms, rather than keeping themselves and others safe, healthy, and alive. Is this really too much to ask of parents and community leaders?

Vonelle Elison

Ellensburg

