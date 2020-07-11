We have elections coming up at the local level. So often we can get lost in the national hubbub and noise, but by electing local government we are able to implement choices for our community that support our beliefs and ideals.
As a community member with children, I want the best for our posterity. In my research, I have found that Pat Kelleher is the most prepared, dedicated, knowledgeable and energetic candidate for Kittitas County PUD Commissioner. Here is his Facebook page: "Elect Pat Kelleher for Kittitas PUD Commissioner."
That aside, I disdain government spending. From an entirely pragmatic viewpoint, here is my thinking: This is a salaried position (plus expenses); we have three elected PUD Commissioners that should be advocating and exercising our rights to public power. Now in my research, I have not seen where KPUD has ever pushed for better rates through strategies such as participating in any relicensing of any of the dams that we share on the Mid-Columbia. I gotta be honest, what do PUD Commissioners do? The primary goal should be to protect public power. From Pat’s page, I see he has a definite plan to pursue this at the Rock Island FERC hydropower project and he has in the past as a mere community member.
I don’t know about you, but seeing his dedication as a community member to this issue for almost 20 years instills confidence in me that Pat will do well by this salaried position and has the knowledge to negotiate better residential rates for KPUD. All the candidates are great businessmen, lifelong residents, family men, etc., but from a money standpoint, I think only one of them has a plan to get us better power rates.
Or we could keep going the way we have and get the same result we have been getting. The average power bill for KPUD customers went from $71/month in 2001 to $118/month in 2020. Chelan PUD went from $30/month in 2001 to $34/month in 2020.
If you want lower power rates, vote Pat Kelleher!