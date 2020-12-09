Judging from recent letters, it seems that the result of our election and it's consequence is sinking in on the local population. Donald Trump has lost, Representative Kim Schrier has been selected again, as has Jay Inslee as our governor. Kittitas County Republicans have claimed the County Commissioner seats and can also be thankful for Kim Wyman, Secretary of State, who ensures our fair electoral system.
While some local citizens may feel somewhat spurned by some results, many will acknowledge that we are ably represented by our representatives and senators through their support of affordable access to healthcare, access to water and markets for our farm community and equitable return of our tax dollars to do work in our county. While we may not prefer the current "D" or "R" we do a pretty good job of voting for thoughtful leaders and in two or four years we always have another chance to make a change.
So many here want their voices and concerns heard. So many make claims to fairness and egalitarian principle. Would these many support the nearly 4 million of our citizens who have no representation and have repeatedly called for such? I'm writing about the seven hundred thousand of Washington D.C. and the more than 3 million of Puerto Rico. Washington D.C. has had no representation for more than 200 years. Puerto Ricans have been waiting for more than 100 years. Both have voted to join the union and gain their fair bid for representation. And yet they wait.
I ask that every person who has written one of these letters and everyone who has read one, who makes a claim to patriotism, to love of freedom and fairness, to tolerance and non-discrimination, write or call your favored representative. Tell them to support statehood for your brothers and sisters who for so long have longed for what you have always had. Patriots, Unite!