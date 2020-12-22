I usually am fairly outspoken on issues of social justice, and ensuring inclusive, diverse communities. This last year, I have seen and heard community members level hatred at their community leaders, without having the facts; accusing instead of becoming informed and educated, allowing hatred in the guise of constitutional rights, and instead of working with community leaders to increasingly make Kittitas County a better place to live, fighting to prevent change and maintain the status quo.
That isn't reality, we don't thrive without change, we remain stagnant, unable to thrive economically, and, now, in an embarrassingly divisive community. Our Council Members and County Commissioners have endured unrelenting professional and personal attacks, while at the same time trying to provide consideration and a voice to those same community members.
One comment I often see is how the university students (or "brats" "druggies", etc) are the ones causing the division, however if you are one of those individuals who truly believes that, consider the economic impact CWU has on this community, drive those 10,000 "brats" away, then you will quickly find out how they contribute to our economic viability.