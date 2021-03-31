Larry Lowther asked Republicans to speak up about voter ID laws. I am not a Republican, but I do believe in voter ID laws.
In our society we need ID to open a bank account, rent a hotel room, get a vaccine and for other occasions too numerous to mention here. Why should voting be any different?
How is requiring ID suppressing anyone's right to vote? I assume you are referring to minorities, so you might be surprised to learn that 69% of black voters support voter ID laws. And why do you presume that minorities are unable to attain a valid ID? That is just insulting!
In fact, if we do want to encourage more people to get out and vote, states could waive the fees associated with obtaining legal IDs, especially during election years. As to your claim that you cannot provide water to someone standing in line waiting to vote, that is also false. If you are so concerned about people in line having water, you can deliver it to election officials and they can pass it out. What you cannot do is hand out water in hopes of swaying votes to your candidate.
I don't know anything about a black state legislator being arrested for knocking on a door, but as it is lumped in with all of your other false claims, I take it there's probably more to that story as well.