It is strange. Most Americans recognize the following as among the most pressing problems facing the nation — climate change, the high cost of health care, income and wealth inequality, staggering student debt, etc. — and yet when programs are proposed addressing these issues — such as the Green New Deal, improved Medicare for All, free college tuition, a $15 minimum wage — they are shunted aside as outside the political mainstream. Their proponents, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Pramila Jayapal, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren, are excoriated as un-American radicals.
The main question raised concerning these programs is, invariably, how do we pay for them, a question seldom pressed when it comes to fighting a war of choice, expanding the military, or giving tax breaks to the wealthy. It seems that people programs are always too expensive, but programs for the one percent we can handle.
We are urged to stay in the center of the road, but as Jim Hightower has said, there’s nothing in the center of the road but a yellow stripe and dead armadillos. This country has lurched so far to the right that the center is what we once called conservative. The above programs would have fit neatly in the spirit of Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal or Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society. Richard Nixon, not known as a flaming liberal, proposed environmental programs such as the EPA, the clean water and air act, and he even toyed with a guaranteed income.
An important difference between the political parties in the mid-20th century was that the Republicans wanted to move much more slowly than Democrats, but both parties accepted the New Deal changes. Today, the moderate Democrats want to move much more slowly than progressive Democrats and the Republicans want to undo the New Deal and the Great Society.