I will be the first to admit I am dying to get my nails done and have lunch with friends, but I am not willing to literally die for it.
I understand the concern about the economy, but if there are too many deaths from this crisis, who is going to care or have money to spend? I belong in the high risk group due to my age and COPD. When I do go to the store to shop, I wear a mask and gloves. Friday I was shopping at Grocery Outlet waiting to check out, six feet from the shopper ahead of me. I could hear a man on his phone behind me, not six feet, but less than two. He backed up when I looked at him, then put his groceries on the belt as I was beginning to check out. I think he realized I was angry when I almost shoved his groceries off the end of the counter.
If you are eager to die, fine. Go gather with all your friends, party, and have the time of your life, but not mine. I might cry a single tear, but to me you have cleaned the gene pool for people less foolish.
Wake up and pull your heads out of the sand. This weekend brought Kittitas County almost twice the positive cases of COVID-19 than all the preceding weeks. Yakima County has the highest level of infection of the entire west coast! Many scoffed at comparisons between COVID-19 and the 1918 Spanish flu. In a few short weeks we ARE doubling our numbers.
For those concerned about our rights, what rights will you have when you or a loved one is dead? The right of regret? One too many parties? One too many B-B-Qs? And what about the rights of those of us who aren't so cavalier about our and our loved ones lives?
Does that mean I have to let someone stand two feet from me and possibly spread the infection? I, also, have rights and it is my right to say, No!" If you don't want to use caution shopping, go stand right next to each other in one line and chat and hug all you want, but spare the checker risking their life.
But, stay at lease six feet from me. Thank you stores for trying to help.