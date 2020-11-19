From Monday’s electronic edition: "A petition was circulated both at the gathering and through social media by the coalition seeking signatures to support action at the county level in regards to the heightened restrictions. 'We, the undersigned eligible voters of Kittitas County, petition all elected officials in Kittitas County to support and rectify a Resolution to declare the United States and Washington State Constitution as the Supreme law of Kittitas County,' the petition reads. 'That no proclamation, emergency declaration, and/or Governor order can or will be enforced in Kittitas County that directly violates the People’s Constitutionality protected Rights under the Supreme Law of the land.’”
Really? I for one think that the notion that each county can independently decide which laws are constitutional is absurd, a recipe for anarchy and for fragmentation of this country. There is already a mechanism in this country to challenge the constitutionality of laws in the courts. I don’t want to worry about whether this county decided to enforce food safety laws or not, when I eat restaurant food, or to enforce safe water regulations, when I turn on my tap. Isn’t there a reason we elect local, state, and national representation to help us create and maintain a functioning society?
For those who aren’t happy with Inslee's recent restrictions, contacting his office or our state senators and representatives to make the case for why you feel he is wrong, and to request modification, is completely appropriate. But an attitude of “you can’t tell us what to do” in this situation is just not the answer.