I am writing in response to the Jan. 28, Daily Record News online article titled “Cinemania: Cinema makes history fascinating”, by contributing columnist Liahna Armstrong.
The second sentence in the seventh paragraph states: “…Schindler becomes increasingly aware that his practices are saving lives from extermination in the Polish death camps.”
Please note that there were no Polish death camps. All concentration and death camps in German-occupied Poland were established and operated by the Germans. It’s important to understand that Poles were also murdered in Germany’s death camps. To imply that the death camps were Polish rather than German is offensive to Poles not only because it is factually false but also because virtually every family in German-occupied Poland was subjected to the barbarities of the Germans.
To ensure accuracy of historical fact, please revise the phrase “Polish death camps” to “German death camps of occupied Poland