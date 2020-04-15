I’m compelled to respond to Harvey Brown’s letter from last Saturday.
From the start of the pandemic, you could see how certain networks and politicians were going to use this as another attempt to bring down President Trump. If you recall, Rahm Emanuel, former Obama administration, said, “Don’t let a crisis go to waste”! The latest relief package was ready to go with bipartisan support on a Sunday when Nancy Pelosi showed up on Monday and blew the whole thing up with million-dollar add-ons not related to the pandemic.
Mr. Brown’s letter is questionable as it has many inaccuracies that people believe are Trump caused. He lists recession, unemployment, and closed businesses. If you recall, we had the best economy in 50 years when this pandemic suddenly appeared because of faulty information from China. The W.H.O. parroted China’s line early that the virus couldn’t be transmitted person-to-person and travel restrictions weren’t necessary.
Other experts, even Dr. Fauci early on, said the virus wasn’t much of a threat. It was President Trump who initiated the China travel ban on Jan. 31, with much criticism as you recall. Many people, and even previous administrations, were aware of possible pandemics but weren’t considered large threats at the time. It’s always easier to look back and second guess.
As far as the short supply of equipment, it was the Obama administration that depleted the national stock pile during the swine flu and didn’t resupply. The coordination of government and private enterprises currently seems to be working as supplies are being ramped up in record numbers and times. Any one who needed a ventilator got one.
Mr. Brown also repeated the misleading line that Trump said the virus was a hoax when he was actually saying the media treatment toward him was another hoax regarding the virus … much different meaning.
Mr. Brown also criticized the daily briefings. I’ve caught many of these briefings and they are very informative. Much time is given to the experts and many questions are taken, nothing hidden. Some questions, by certain networks, are snarky and try to be gotcha in nature. And contrary to those who think Fox News is biased, all sides are seen on this network and Fox had the most viewership in their history this past month.