What with a global pandemic, economic collapse on a monumental scale, and social upheaval we haven’t seen in years, a person could be forgiven for expecting to see four horseman on the horizon. Many of us are asking, “What’s next?” and not having answers just adds to the anxiety we all feel. Times like these make us all feel a bit powerless, so it’s good to remind ourselves of where our power lies.
Look down at the end of your arm. There is tremendous power in that hand. To exercise that power in our state you don’t even have to leave your house or put on pants if you don’t want to! The power you have is your vote. Few people in the world have the power we in the USA have to direct our government in how to best serve us. We are quick to point out to others that this is what makes us different. The unwelcome fact we ignore is that the vote we are rightly proud of comes with responsibilities.
One responsibility of citizenship is to seek out the facts, check out the candidates, educate yourself about the issues, and then VOTE! When we hear that less than 50% of us even bother to cast a ballot, shame should be our first reaction. Not exercising your right to vote dishonors those who sacrificed so much to assure us that right. Our government is OUR government. It isn’t something forced upon us by some foreign entity. It can and has responded to the needs of citizens in the past and there is no reason it cannot do so now.
There are many things about our current governance that shame and anger us but the American way to remedy that is to vote into office those who agree with our principles and ideals. We then have the responsibility to pay attention and make sure they are keeping their promises. It’s always easier to complain about the “politicians” and then tune in to your favorite reruns but being an engaged citizen in our democracy is not a spectator sport. Staying on the sidelines is easier and sometimes safer but too many of us doing that is what has brought us to this moment. If you are happy with the status quo, just sit tight and let the rest of us make the necessary changes.