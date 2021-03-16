(This letter was sent to Sen. Maria Cantwell.)
I agree with an attorney friend that the Constitution of the United States has even and continues to be trashed. Before entering office, the president, senators and representatives swear to uphold the Constitution and law of this country. President Biden broke these promises on his first day in office.
It is illegal to enter this country without our approval. President Trump stopped the millions of people that have been crossing our borders illegally. President Biden on his first day in office basically invited the illegal entry by directing no deporting of illegals. Caravans began forming as soon as Biden was elected because they know he would not stop their entry President Biden has broken his oath to uphold the law of this country. Our southern border is a disaster. Millions will enter at our expense without any deterrence. He should be impeached.
The First Amendment of free speech and freedom of religion are attacked constantly. I don’t see President Biden or any other Democrat defending this very important freedom.
Th Second Amendment is constantly under attack. In part it concludes in saying, “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” Those rights are infringed constantly and Democrats are working on additional infringements right now. Please defeat the Second Amendment as well as the First Amendment and all the rest of them.
What the government is doing right now is what you expect in a Marxist or Fascist state. Ignore the laws and make your own rules. Sad to say were are there now. As a member of the Impeachment Party, I suggest you consider President Biden as your next candidate.
As my senator, I ask you to fight for the return of all our rights and freedoms provided under our Constitution.