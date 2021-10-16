Letter: Project aims to lessen bicycle-pedestrian collisions Laurae Lygre Oct 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:It was May 17th and a very windy day in Ellensburg. My husband, David, and I were going on our usual walk starting at Rotary Park and crossing under I-90 to Irene Rinehart Park.We were about 50 yards from the trail under I-90 when a bicyclist was coming up behind and between us. David heard him say something, but I was startled, turned to my right to see what the noise was and suddenly fell to my left with all my weight on my left hip. I tried to get up, but couldn’t. As a retired nurse, I knew I probably had a fracture. As it turned out, I had two.Fortunately, the bicyclist was very helpful and stayed with me while David went to get the car. Unfortunately, not one of us had our cell phones with us. The bicyclist said, “I need to get a bell for my bike.”That brings us to our project of “Bike Bells” five months later. We submitted an action project through Thrivent, an insurance company David’s mother had used to take out a small policy when he was 16 years old. Today Thrivent is offering some seed money for a “Make a difference in your community, with your community” project. We were approved and have since communicated with Nancy Lillquist, met with Fred Johnston at the Recycle Bike Shop on Main Street and presented our project to the City Council. Our goal is to give away and install Bike Bells that have a strong ring to bicyclists in order to increase safety on park trails. We will do this on Saturday, Oct. 23rd at the Recycle Bike Shop, 415 N. Main Street from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. We invite you to come then with your bicycles.We also hope to have permanent new signage at our parks about basic trail etiquette, even at the small parks. Just recently while I was walking with a friend at McElroy Park, several children on bicycles arrived with two women supervising the group. Some were riding side-by-side and others in single file. We stepped off the trail while they passed by.We hope to continue this Bike Bells project in May 2022 when the "Ride Your Bike to Work Day" takes place.Laurae LygreEllensburg  