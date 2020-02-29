For decades, the League of Women Voters has supported access to affordable, quality inpatient and outpatient behavioral health care, including needed medications and supportive services. We believe in behavioral health care that is integrated with, and achieves parity with, physical health care.
As recent studies and statistics have shown, this nation is in a mental health crisis, and Kittitas County has a high rate of substance abuse and mental health issues, compounded by a shocking lack of treatment providers.
Washington state has enacted RCW 82.14.460, which allows counties to pass a 1/10th of 1% sales tax increase for mental health, substance abuse treatment services, and to support court treatment programs. About half the counties in the state have implemented this tax, and it is time for Kittitas County to join them.
The cost for the individual consumer is so small — an additional dime for every $100 taxable purchase — but the dimes will add up to an annual amount that will not solve all the mental health problems, but will allow this community to take a big step forward in managing the individual crises and building up the lives of those who have substance abuse or mental health problems. Please remember that for each of these struggling people, there are numerous family members and friends who suffering along with them as they seek answers and try to help their loved one.
Our County Commissioners, have within their powers the ability to pass this tax and help improve our community. Please, commissioners, we need more providers and programs in Kittitas County to help our struggling children, family members, and neighbors fight their way back to a stable lifestyle.
president, League of Women Voters of Kittitas County, Ellensburg