The protesters on the corner of 5th and Main Street are intimidating to the general public. Black Lives Matter (BLM) has a history of violence and Ellensburg has already experienced this with the two assaults with one BLM protester being arrested.
Ellensburg citizens are avoiding the area in fear of abusive language, offensive music, and fear of being assaulted. This is not only affecting the local businesses, but public safety for the citizens.
My family and I have lived in Ellensburg and Kittitas County for 40+ years and to my knowledge the Democratic or Republican offices haven’t been vandalized. Although recently the Republican office had their windows broken (unknown suspects).
If there isn’t a boundary set for the BLM protesters they will increase their presence and the threat of violence will escalate and outside agitators will occupy our town. BLM comes to grassroots American cities, creates a social divide and then claims racism. A divide and conquer offensive.
Ellensburg is a good town. My family and I have never experienced racism in Ellensburg and we are American Indians.