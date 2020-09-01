I had the honor of attending the acceptance speech for the President’s nomination for a second term last Thursday in Washington DC. Whether you support him or not has nothing to do with what I experienced after leaving the White House South Lawn.
While listening to amazing heartfelt speeches I noticed a common theme of faith. Several speakers had stories that have been life-altering events for them and yet they were still unwavering. It was hard at times to concentrate due to the nonstop protests with drums beating and shouting of several outside the grounds. I was not a supporter of the past president, but I don’t recall these things happening while he was giving speeches or his nomination acceptance speech.
After leaving the event we were walking back to our hotel along with all of the others in attendance. We fully expected that there would be several people waiting for us and we were extremely careful to walk in large groups with as many police around as possible. Several of the media outlets refuse to tell the truth about these protests for their own political motives and I want to set the record straight at least for this one. It was not “just a few” bad actors among peaceful protesters; it was the other way around! We were screamed at with nonstop F… you, F…Trump…F, F, F!!! I was personally called a b…., a white supremacist, a baby killer and a couple other choice words that I will not repeat. They were in our face screaming these things with phone cameras and getting close trying to create a reaction but we walked quickly without responding in any way or form. There was nothing peaceful about this at all.
I strongly believe in protesting and marching for the things that we are passionate about. For me, those things would be the right to life for all of the born and unborn, for school choice and to oppose the indoctrination that is done in our schools with things such as the comprehensive sex education that is being crammed down us in this state. I would also love to march for the “right” movement for racial equality, but certainly not the one that everyone is lobbing onto while not knowing what that movement actually stands for.