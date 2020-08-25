The physical fair, rodeo and parade may not be able to take place, but due to the hard work, creativity and determination of our friends and neighbors affiliated with the event we can still celebrate this season by supporting the virtual livestock auction taking place on Sept. 4!
I would love it if the Daily Record would publish stories of the 4H and FFA youth. I would love to celebrate this fair and rodeo season by learning of the successes, lessons, and funny moments that these future farmers and ranchers experienced as they dedicated their time, energy and resources tending to their animals.
Please educate us about all of the options for our community to participate in the virtual auction and help these young leaders to be as successful as we possibly can.
Let's be an example of how a community can really come together and unite to celebrate this season despite all of the challenges.
What better way of celebrating this season than to support our future food providers and show them that their investments were recognized and successful? I know we can celebrate our rural heritage, hard work, and western culture even if we cannot have a physical fair and rodeo.