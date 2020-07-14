For the last few months I’ve been hearing over and over from those who refuse to wear a mask complaining it violates their Constitutional rights.
Here’s a history lesson for those who oppose wearing a mask.
The first mandated vaccinations due to an epidemic of smallpox was by George Washington for all U.S. Continental Army soldiers of the Revolutionary War.
The success of this war hinged on a few critical moments. The Continental Army's narrow escape across the Delaware River and the British surrender at Saratoga are a few of those moments. But lesser known is George Washington's decision to vaccinate the entire Army against smallpox in 1777. It was the first mass inoculation in military history, and was vital to ensuring an American victory in the War of Independence.
"Washington restricted camp access, checked refugees, and isolated his troops from contagion to avoid the spread of the disease," historian Ann Becker wrote.
Many say "freedom isn’t free," and I agree with this statement. Indeed, our common enemy today is the contagion of which we are all citizen-soldiers. Our simple uniform of wearing a mask is one of the few requirements in this engagement for the general population to defend the nation.
On the front lines of this battle are the dauntless health care workers facing the onslaught of the disease in our hospitals. These courageous workers beg us to wear a mask: why can’t we do that with gratuity and conviction?
The preamble of the U.S. Constitution states: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility ... promote the general Welfare ... establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
The "promote the general Welfare" statement in the Preamble certainly relates to protecting citizenry from pandemics and making laws to do so.
Our country is relying on each of us as a Union, as a free people, and to promote the general welfare to enlist in this fight now.
We all want the same thing: to get our businesses, schools and lives back to normal. To do this we need to defeat a common enemy — this virus.
Please mask, social distance, and stay home and stay safe.