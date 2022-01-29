Sorry, an error occurred.
To the Editor:
Any friction in the daily drop off or pick up of our children at the two new schools causes Cora to stop functioning as a public street.
The root cause of the safety concern is a design failure.
The public voted and approved $50,000,000 for two schools to be built on over 50 acres along Cora. Cora access was to be provided from both 15th and Helena. The Helena access was never developed.
We have provided the developer both the funds and land to design for public safety.
The accident will happen.
Pat Kelleher
Ellensburg
