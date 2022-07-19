I truly hope Roslyn’s Public Safety Levy passes. Our city council voted unanimously to present this levy to city residents; it’s essential that voters pass the measure. An unexpected and substantial increase in police costs, plus the need for greater city funding of our fire department, make this request necessary.
At $1.23 per thousand dollars assessed valuation, Roslyn’s property tax is by far the lowest in the county, less that South Cle Elum’s ($1.69) and less than Cle Elum’s ($1.97). And of course much less than the lower valley cities of Ellensburg and Kittitas.
The levy would increase our tax rate by $.70/thousand. For a house valued at $400,000 this increase would add $280/year to the property tax bill. But the need for adequate police and fire protection is real and can’t be ignored.
This would be our first property tax increase since 2003. The increase would bring our tax rate up into the mid-range of county cities; it’s not an unreasonable request. Bad timing, for sure, but that’s only because we’ve tried to avoid raising taxes in the past. Now it’s unavoidable and completely necessary.
Please vote to pass the levy — our city’s welfare depends on it!
Disclaimer: although I am a Roslyn city council member, I am presenting my own views on this and not speaking for the city in any way.