Letter: Question why no local Climate and Sustainability Committee Meghan Anderson Dec 4, 2021 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:It is a puzzle to me why the City Council of Ellensburg and the Kittitas County Commissioners don’t have a Climate and Sustainability Committee/Commission.If we had, we might have participated in Washington State’s Clean Energy Fund which has been active for 12 years. This year, the grants were for public buildings. One recipient was Orcas Power & Light Cooperative receiving $1 million to build a 1.2 MW community solar array on San Juan Island. Solar energy production will offset the annual energy bills of residents on the three main islands. HopeSource acquired $170,130 to install a 101 kW solar array on the new Spurling Court affordable housing complex in Ellensburg. The production benefits will go directly to the residents of Spurling Court. KVH received $500K from energy retrofitting grants. Congratulations and "well done" to HopeSource and KVH.Why didn’t our city apply for solar grants or energy retrofits for public buildings? Or the school district for solar on the roofs of the new schools? Or old schools? If Orcas Power and Light Coop can garner $1 million, couldn’t we also? Shouldn’t we? If it is a lack of will, then I’d like to know ‘why’. If it is a lack of time available for public employees, then hire one to manage climate and sustainable action.If we had been active in the Clean Energy Fund, how much state money would we have received in the past 12 years? Millions? The production of local power and refitting old HVAC would be of benefit for 25 years. Solar installations in our area produce 30% more power than those in the Puget Sound area.The effects of the climate crisis are upon us. Fire and smoke is now our “5th Season” in Central and Eastern Washington. This year, the spring drought desiccated our lands; it was truly astonishing if you live in the sagebrush-steppe. I observed Bitterbrush, a most hardy of native plants, losing its foliage in July due to drought. The heat dome event brought regional temperatures of over 114F.Fortunately, Governor Inslee and our state legislation passed the Climate Commitment Act this year mandating emission reductions. The state also provided meaningful suggestions to follow in the 2021 State Energy Strategy.It is a puzzle why energy grants are not pursued. Perhaps a leader can respond publicly to this letter?Peace and health to all this holiday season.Meghan AndersonEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customersMissing Mississippi man found deceasedSearch continues for missing Mississippi manWhole Health Pharmacy adjusting quickly to new business after Bi-Mart announcementEllensburg girls' basketball erases EastmontLocal doctor responds to undercover investigation into vaccine exemption activitiesNov. 29 blotter: Bear in the backyardEllensburg girls’ basketball whips past WenatcheeNew Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce communications manager loving the positionCentral Washington Dance Academy returns with 'The Nutcracker' Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter