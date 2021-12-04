Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

It is a puzzle to me why the City Council of Ellensburg and the Kittitas County Commissioners don’t have a Climate and Sustainability Committee/Commission.

If we had, we might have participated in Washington State’s Clean Energy Fund which has been active for 12 years. This year, the grants were for public buildings. One recipient was Orcas Power & Light Cooperative receiving $1 million to build a 1.2 MW community solar array on San Juan Island. Solar energy production will offset the annual energy bills of residents on the three main islands.

HopeSource acquired $170,130 to install a 101 kW solar array on the new Spurling Court affordable housing complex in Ellensburg. The production benefits will go directly to the residents of Spurling Court. KVH received $500K from energy retrofitting grants. Congratulations and "well done" to HopeSource and KVH.

Why didn’t our city apply for solar grants or energy retrofits for public buildings? Or the school district for solar on the roofs of the new schools? Or old schools? If Orcas Power and Light Coop can garner $1 million, couldn’t we also? Shouldn’t we? If it is a lack of will, then I’d like to know ‘why’. If it is a lack of time available for public employees, then hire one to manage climate and sustainable action.

If we had been active in the Clean Energy Fund, how much state money would we have received in the past 12 years? Millions? The production of local power and refitting old HVAC would be of benefit for 25 years. Solar installations in our area produce 30% more power than those in the Puget Sound area.

The effects of the climate crisis are upon us.

Fire and smoke is now our “5th Season” in Central and Eastern Washington. This year, the spring drought desiccated our lands; it was truly astonishing if you live in the sagebrush-steppe. I observed Bitterbrush, a most hardy of native plants, losing its foliage in July due to drought. The heat dome event brought regional temperatures of over 114F.

Fortunately, Governor Inslee and our state legislation passed the Climate Commitment Act this year mandating emission reductions. The state also provided meaningful suggestions to follow in the 2021 State Energy Strategy.

It is a puzzle why energy grants are not pursued. Perhaps a leader can respond publicly to this letter?

Peace and health to all this holiday season.

Meghan Anderson

Ellensburg

Comments

