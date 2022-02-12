I was interested in your editorial regarding the Kittitas County Health Department’s decision to pivot to Facebook as their primary mode to communicate about COVID in this county, as the topic has been on my mind as well. But I have a concern that you did not articulate: many people choose not to use Facebook for various personal or philosophical reasons — per your editorial, only 69% of adults do use it. It does not seem to me ethically right to elevate a particular commercial platform to being the primary means of communication from a public agency.
Given that the Health Department will be compiling or formulating the information each week that they plan to post to Facebook on Mondays, it doesn’t seem an unreasonable request for them to put that same information somewhere on their website. It doesn’t need to be in the format of the “dashboard”, but could follow the format of what will be on Facebook.
The Health Department has stated that people also have the option of signing up to receive press releases via email. But what about someone not on Facebook who hasn’t already done so, who now has a question about the local status of the pandemic?
Perhaps the Health Department is already planning to make the information available on their website as well, and has just been unclear in their communication about that fact. If so, I invite them to clarify. If not, I invite them to change their plan, so that they do so.