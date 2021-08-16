I wish you a warm welcome to our community and great success in your work here.
CWU is especially important to me as seven of my family have graduated from there, including my wife. In addition, I have 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, many are prospects.
The purpose of a university should be to teach students how to reason and think. The ability to analyze all sides of a subject is very important in many jobs and in life. They should not teach what to think. A student should not be intimidated for expressing an opinion different than his professor. Many universities appear to fail badly in these manners.
Under your administration will Critical Race Theory and sex education be taught down to the kindergarten level? What will be taught about abortion, same sex marriage, transgender people choosing the bathroom they want to use? Will Christians and Jews be respected? Will the Constitution be taught strictly as written or as a “living document” to be interpreted to fit in with the changes in our culture? Do you believe that Judeo-Christian morals and ethics should be the standard for right and wrong as it has been in the past?
Many friends and family are very concerned about these issues. Your detailed reply will be highly appreciate to help us determine where to send our children.