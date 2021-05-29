When I relocated to the Ellensburg area I was surprised by the diversity of wildlife and topography. This diversity provides beautiful soundscapes of bird calls, running water, wind in tree branches, and many other natural sounds. Being able to experience natural soundscapes, and to access quiet when desired, are important ingredients in overall health.
Even for those who are not particularly noise sensitive, persistent annoying noises tend to reduce concentration, degrade mood, raise blood pressure, and increase the body’s production of stress hormones. These changes occur at some level even if you are not consciously aware of the noise. The converse is also true: access to natural soundscapes, and to quiet when desired, push all these things in the good direction.
Quiet, and the natural soundscapes of the Kittitas Valley, constitute a shared public resource. Unfortunately, for most hours of most days at my property and for thousands of other residents of Ellensburg’s surrounds, the dominant sound is the penetrating whining drone from a fleet of piston aircraft operated out of Bowers Field by Central Washington University.
CWU’s training flight operations cover Ellensburg’s outskirts with noise. These flights create disturbance far beyond that of normal point-to-point passenger and cargo flights in the area. The point-to-point flights each pass by fairly quickly. The sound is moderate and predictable. In contrast, each training flight tends to make multiple passes, or even circle repeatedly over your home at relatively low altitude, with engine power changes and line-of-sight tonal shifts that create a brrrehhhowwwOOWWWOOWWWWOOWW that commands attention and sets nerves on edge. The combined activities of their fleet create a noise disturbance from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Perhaps it is time to recognize our auditory environment as important and to push back on egregious degraders of it. In the case of CWU’s flight training, one can ask what offsetting benefits justify the noise disturbance and consequent cumulative harm to quality of life for thousands. Certainly a few of the CWU students go on to have commercial or airline piloting careers; however, the great majority do not. The primary products then logically must be seen as leaded gas emissions and a recreational experience.
Perhaps Ellensburg could become known at some point as a town that recognizes and protects this shared public resource of quiet environs, a recognition which could benefit all of us in the future. What do you think? Feel free to send comments to QuietEllensburg@gmail.com.