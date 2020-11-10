Regarding Karla Schoon’s Nov. 7 letter advocating more Christian values in government, it’s ironic that she included two long paragraphs about Thomas Paine. Paine was a scathing critic of Christianity, and a vehement opponent of organized religion. He wrote “I do not believe in the creed professed by … the Roman church, … by the Protestant church, nor by any church that I know of…. All national institutions of churches… appear to me no other than human inventions, set up to terrify and enslave mankind, and monopolize power and profit....”
As for the “radical leftist ideology” that the letter-writer fears, is that the ideology that advocates feeding the poor, not making war, sheltering foreigners, and woe to the rich? That all seems very Christian to me. Indeed, Jesus was a radical social activist who got put to death for preaching truth to power. Unfortunately, there are some leftists who are violent, but they certainly don’t have a monopoly on that.
Finally, while rightfully promoting voting, the letter-writer criticizes radical protesters, seemingly unaware that her own right to vote was not in the Constitution but was won for her merely 100 years ago through the persistent and decades-long struggle of radical, law-breaking, trouble-making, traffic-stopping, White House-picketing, hauled-off-to-jail, hunger-striking, socialist-sympathizing, gender-bending, world-shaking women’s rights extremists.