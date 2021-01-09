The invasion of the Capitol by Donald Trump’s followers was extremely disturbing, and a consequence of four years of lies that have been diligently corroborated by Fox News and like-minded propaganda outlets.
Although we expect a little hyperbole during election times, what Trump has done is to slander and fear-monger, to excise truth-telling from the government. He has convinced his followers that Biden Democrats are “socialists,” favor “defunding the police,” and are “radicals who will destroy the country.” None of these are true.
The irony is he is the lawless radical who cares nothing about America, but the money he can get out of it. Biden is not a socialist, and most Republicans don’t even know what socialism means: “a political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.” Nothing in any democrat’s agenda, even Sanders’, advocates for that.
We have a system of government that taxes to pay for education, police, infrastructure, firemen, hospitals, and government officials themselves; we have social programs designed to help the elderly or disadvantaged people—Social Security, welfare, food stamps, Medicare, etc. Some Democrats would like to add universal healthcare to the list, rather than the mess we have now, but Biden did not advocate for that.
The aim of this letter to advocate a return to truth telling, to watching news outlets like PBS which is obliged to give a fair, balanced view, to reading books by insiders who know what’s going on. I recently read "Disloyal" by Cohen; he was Trump’s “fixer” for 10 years. He candidly predicted that Trump would not leave the White House graciously.
Trump is a tax evader; a con man who believes little of what he advocates, especially about religion; a chronic liar (over 20,000 during his presidency); and he just bilked a whole lot of Republicans out of over $220 million; he cheated Trump University students and had to pay back $25 million; he has cheated charities (Children Aid Fund, Army Emergency Relief, Holocaust Museum, etc.) and had to pay back $8 million. Republicans like to think Trump was pursued by Democrats by the Mueller report and impeachment, but he flagrantly broke the law and lied about it, as did his Republican allies. Read the Mueller report, look up the Logan Act. Let’s return to the truth.