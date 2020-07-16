It is important to realize that the City Council's decision to paint Black Lives Matter on Fifth Avenue will have an immediate impact on our community. The symbolic act of painting the street alone will not show how our city welcomes people whose skin is not white. Rather the way we respond to the symbolic act shows our solidarity.
The reaction of our white citizens will tell our BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) communities whether they will feel welcomed and safe in Ellensburg. The response thus far has been lacking. Although the police in Ellensburg have never escalated a situation to the point where deadly force was used, our reaction to this simple act will tell those who are disproportionately policed and targeted by hate whether we understand the injustices they live through. So far, that would be no; we are not on their side.
This simple act is not just painting Black Lives Matter on the street, but testing if our community is open and accepting of others. It will be a reminder to our community that although it has not happened here, police brutality does not affect everyone equally, and consistently targets BIPOC. The movement is not about putting Black lives above others’ but instead reminding us all that they are in more danger than others.
As for the police, it is not to say that their lives do not matter, but that their occupation and obligation to serve and protect extends to every citizen, regardless of skin color, gender, orientation, or religion. The fact that we cannot, as a community, come around and unanimously support the council’s decision to do even the most basic, symbolic act, tells every Ellensburg person of color that our community is not welcoming and not ready to accept or protect them.