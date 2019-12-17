Thanks to Ms. Verhey’s letter Dec. 10, "Climate change models have proven to be accurate." Her facts are checked and verified. As responsible citizens, we all need to "get read" and not use "fake" information as the basis of our decisions.
I do agree with Mr. Kelly’s reference in his letter on Dec. 5, that the Ellensburg city utility resources report factually documents that the electric power supply is, currently, virtually free of GHG emissions. This is good news. However, our perspective must also include city and county natural gas use and our transportation — including the 16,000 vehicles that travel I-90 every day. And, of course, since we cannot sequester Kittitas County from the rest of the planet, our views must, on this topic, include world-wide ecosystems and solutions.
As citizens, research sources need to include educated professionals in science. I am not an expert. What I can relay with confidence, is that the scientists who study climate overwhelmingly agree.
And they consistently agree, as evidenced by the recent letter published in the American Institute of Biological Sciences. On Nov. 6, 2019, more than 11,000 scientists co-signed a letter in the journal BioScience, calling for urgently necessary action on climate. Go to academic.oup.com. Once there, search "climate emergency" and the letter ‘World Scientists’ Warning of Climate Emergency" will be the first item on the searched list. These scientific professionals come from many different fields, reflecting the harm our climate emergency is doing to every part of the natural world.
The first paragraph of this letter reads: “Scientists have a moral obligation to clearly warn humanity of any catastrophic threat and to 'tell it like it is.' On the basis of this obligation and the graphical indicators presented below (in the complete publication), we declare, with more than 11,000 scientist signatories from around the world, clearly and unequivocally that planet Earth is facing a climate emergency.”
Based on the above, I would think everyone would want to read this letter. It offers the heft of 11,000 scientific minds, their education and professional life’s work.
A transportation solution exists called “Solutionary Rail.” To find out more go to solutionaryrail.org and watch their 3 minute video for this comprehensive and practical fix.
Citizenry is a privilege and responsibility. Doesn’t this require our information to be from verifiable sources? Doesn’t it require us to follow overwhelming scientific advise?