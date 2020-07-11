Well, here we are a few days past celebrating the birth of American independence.
During that weekend the blue states managed to shoot 279 people of which 47 died including a 7-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. But by Tuesday no one cared anymore except the families of the dead.
In the last few weeks we have seen riots across the country, buildings burned and statues torn down. This was predicted back in the 90s by President Reagan. In one of his speeches he made this comment: "Younger parents aren't sure that an ambivalent appreciation of America is the right thing to teach modern children. And as for those who create the popular culture, well-grounded patriotism is no longer the style."
And now those children from the 90s have grown up and we can see Reagan was right. Many of the left in their 20s and 30s today are not patriots.
Reagan went on to say: “We've got to teach history based not on what's in fashion but what's important... If we forget what we did, we won't know who we are. I am warning of an eradication of that — of the American memory that could result, ultimately, in an erosion of the American spirit."
From the looks of the destruction we have seen, the attacks on our history, Reagan hit the nail on the head.
He also made this comment: "We've got to do a better job of getting across that America is freedom — freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom of enterprise — and freedom is special and rare. It's fragile; it needs protection."
Maybe we should have listened to what he said but I guess the erosion of our education system is showing big time right now. The left is in full support of the destruction of the Civil War statues.
Why wouldn't they be? It’s the only way they can erase their past history.
Geneeral Lee was a Southern Democrat who fought to keep the slaves. He fought the war for the Democrats who did not want to give up their slaves.
The left is desperate to win the 2020 election but ask your self folks. Do I want to see the increase in shootings? The idiots playing on the freeways? Buildings spray painted? People marching around with signs instead of working? That's Joe Bidens dream world!