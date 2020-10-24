I am voting for Bart Olson for Kittitas County Sheriff. I find disturbing, the following decisions made under the current interim Kittitas County Sheriff supervision. The following information was obtained through Public Disclosure Requests.
A probationary Deputy (deputy in training), with a documented history of reporting late to work, once again, arrived late but this time with a blood alcohol level of a .05. After receiving a call from their immediate supervisor asking where they were, this individual made the decision to put on their uniform, arm themselves and get behind the wheel of a fully equipped county owned patrol vehicle and drive to work.
In my opinion, there should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior and decision making from a law enforcement officer. This “probationary” deputy that put those they were supposed to be protecting, at risk, should have been and could have been fired without recourse. They were not. I am extremely disturbed by the decision of the interim Sheriff for demonstrating zero regard for the safety of our community members and protecting one of his own.
In June, statements obtained through an approximate 4-hour interview of the murder suspect of Ian Eckles, Jorge Alcantara Gonzalez, conducted by a Kittitas County Detective, were thrown out because of mistakes made by this detective. The detective failed to honor the suspect’s right to remain silent. A failure like this points to leadership problems.
Another concern is the increasing drug problem in Kittitas County and what the Sheriff’s Office is not doing to combat it. According to the 2019 KCSO Annual Report, there was only one arrest made for ‘Delivery of Controlled Substance’ when, according to the 2019 Kittitas County Coroner’s report, there were 15 drug related deaths, which was increased by 10 from 2018. One drug related death is too many. The lack of pro-active law enforcement against drug dealers as demonstrated by the KCSO is unacceptable.
I have listed a few of the many reasons why I am voting for Bart Olson for Kittitas County Sheriff. His 25-year experience with the Washington State Patrol (20-years in Kittitas County), 3-years with the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Department, CWU graduate, involvement in our community, combined with his years of training, ability to make tough decisions and compassionate nature, Bart Olson is clearly the best choice for the position of Kittitas County Sheriff. He cares about our community!