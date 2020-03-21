A long time ago when I was a young man in 1974, I became a commercial, flight instructor in helicopters. After soliciting every bank in Seattle and Tacoma to haul by aircraft, I succeeded, and acquired the contract to fly the trays of I.B.M index cards necessary for daily business back then, to Central in Seattle.
Flying co-pilot, the work was easy, profitable, but most of all dangerous. The fog, and raining night’s crossing Puget Sound left me more than once, realizing I had flown in Instrument Flight rules for weather that required the right aircraft and in-depth instrument training . We, the Vietnam pilot in command and myself, were not instrument rated — most helicopter pilots were not — and the aircraft didn’t have twin engines. Clearly we were violating flight rules and greatly risking out lives.
After numerous close calls diving out of the fog, I realized I was not flying anymore out of love for aviation, but out of boredom, obligation, ambition and fear. I know what one mile in aircraft visibility looks like for helicopter aircraft safety, and the weather of Seattle night and day was a killer. Two days after my new employment on Nov. 5, 1974 the Aircraft Bell 47, flying my contract without a co-pilot, would appear falling out of the clouds, (upside down) over Kingston, Washington. The aircraft was cutting off its own tail boom with descent, crashing and killing the pilot instantly. I had once again seen death’s door, learning valuable lessons, and only flying in the future for the U.S. Army.
Clearly, Kobe Bryant’s pilot, who was instrument rated and flying a twin engine aircraft, was trapped in the fog, and should have reduced the aircraft airspeed way down, dissented slowly in oval direction and finding the ground with aircraft fully under control. He did not.
On page 133 of my free book Whistleblower/ Superfund 99 you will see my story and the numerous flight accident reports from the F.F.A that I escaped. As a old man now I am haunted by my history.