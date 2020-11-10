As we honor those who served our country in times of peace and war let us recognize, too, their loved ones who supported and awaited their return. When my great-grandmother, Rosalee Pursell, bid her oldest son, Arthur, goodbye as he prepared to go to France to fight in World War I, the war that was suppose to end all wars, she slipped the following note into his pocket.
"At last, my son, I must say goodbye to you. A new epoch in our relations to each other has begun. You are still mine, but in a larger way you belong to the nation. How gratified I am that I can feel that you will be worthy the task given you to do.
Mothers are so reluctant to give up their children to the world and the new relations that are likely to come to them. You know we can't altogether help it. In you, my eldest, are centered so many of my hopes and ambitions. One thing I want you to remember is that if misfortune overtakes you and you come back to us maimed or health broken, we will be glad to give you our best love and care, as you have taken up this task for us which we cannot do for ourselves. You will always be in my thoughts, and my prayers will always bear a petition for you, my much loved son."
Arthur did return and continued to contribute to his beloved country as a recognized scientist and educator. He died in 1986.