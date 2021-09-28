Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

My wife and I have been looking for a movie to go see and finally found one that looked up beat and hopeful. The movie, "Show Me the Father," opened in town this past weekend. Don't miss it.

In my life time, I am 82; I can honestly say this is the best movie I have ever recommended parents and young adults to go see. In view of the attacks on family values it is timely, exceptionally well made and hugely impacting for millions who are looking for hope and encouragement. It is a documentary, but flows like a well crafted story. Don't miss it. You will leave the theater up lifted and happy.

Dave Winecoff

Ellensburg

