I am literally back from the dead. I am being told a growing number are calling it a miracle from God.
Since I published my fourth book on July 4, 2021, more than a year ago, I have come under it seems an attack from the dark side. Why? It is full of truth, “Perish without Spiritual Warfare.” (Amazon Books)
My daughter Mary gave me Olli North’s latest book, “Tragic Consequences.” It is a quick read and hard hitting at the level most of us live. Olli, my friend, gave me a written endorsement in 1989 when as a member of Mill Creek’s City Council, and one of the three founders of that city on the West Side, I ran for state Rep. 44th District. I came close to dethroning one of the three “Kings” in the Democrat-controlled Legislature at that time.
All hell broke loose starting Sept. 23 and 25 — two days after I spoke at a fall conference and was off to sell my book. COVID (serious) struck both my wife, Karen, and I. She almost died and I got the long COVID. Ten and a half months later I am just now beginning to recover. In two days I am having an infested tooth pulled (my first was in January). It should have been pulled last August.
At one point I was dying and my family was called in to say their goodbyes and I was removed from life support. Andy they were not feeding me! I had a heart attack four hours after they put me on the dreaded respirator (breathing machine). The rest of the story as Paul Harvey would say …
Well, I am out of the hospital, recovering at Meadows Place (1008 E. Mountain View Ave.) Room 118. My door is open for visitors and I am willing to give my testimony to churches, civic groups and on radio and television.
David Winecoff
Lt. Colonel USMC retired, three combat tours in Vietnam (1964-69) leading infantry Marines (27 months), Ellensburg