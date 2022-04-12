Self-proclaimed Christians, like Mr. Cory (letters, April 9), routinely cite a few verses from the Bible as their basis for judging and persecuting gay people as "detestable." The Bible is rife with verses and edicts that Christians freely ignore or explain away as quaint, irrelevant, or negligible.
According to the Bible: Eating crabs or lobsters is an abomination. The required punishment for one who works on Sunday, or disobeys a minister, is death. Women are not allowed to teach about religion. Farmers are forbidden to sow their fields with two kinds of seeds. Clothes made of two different materials are outlawed, and cloaks must have a tassel in each corner. A man who has a wife should live as if he had none; and an unmarried man should not seek a wife. Newly married men are forbidden to enter the army. If a man sleeps with a menstruating woman, both of them should be disowned by their families.
The Bible is a rich treasure of ancient customs, life lessons, contradictions, and marvelous tales of loss, redemption, and spiritual longing. The next time any adamant Christian, believing themselves to be the mouthpiece of God, admonishes us to do, or not do, something because they think some line of the Bible "tells us" what to wear, what to eat, who to love, or who to kill, they should perhaps instead just quietly pray for those "others," pray for themselves, and then pray for all of us until their hearts, minds, and lips are too occupied to judge and persecute others. Wouldn't we all be better off?