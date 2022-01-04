Letter: Reflections on a visit to Tahoma National Cemetery Ronald Arthur Slater Jan 4, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:A very long time ago when I was just a boy of nine, my father was gone for good, and I found myself daily, being directed and ordered, neutered, and most of all protected, by the older boys and men of my little town of White Center, Washington.I shall never forget there shouts of encouragements, praise, and sometimes physical pain delivered by the older military veterans of my neighborhood. I can still hear their voices even today yelling, Fight back harder, Sing, or run run run, or swim faster, swim faster, and the baseball field bleachers lined with Solders, Marines, and Sailors screaming, Get a hit Kid. They were my brothers and fathers that I never had, of my safety, of my future, and long career .Ever so slowly as time allowed and the years past, these men would disappear from my life forever. So many times throughout the years I wanted to speak to all of them of gratitude and respect, but time and distance of the military, and life, would have me gone for several years, completely losing all contact. Even now as an old man of 78, I can still remember their names and voices.Last month I attended a military funeral in Covington, Washington where all military veterans are allowed to be buried. Walking between numerous headstones of 158 acres, my heart and eyes exploded with absolute joy of finding mostly all the young and old men of my forgotten childhood home, buried beneath my feet. Between sobs, tears, embarrassment, and pleasant pain, I screamed out with laughter, I’ m Back. Remember me. Almost at once a chorus line of combat veterans of my neighborhood screamed out. What the hell kept you so long kid. Where you been, got a smoke. What happened to your long hair? Let’s play catch. Remember boy (Always fight back). I did.As I was driving away, unable to quit crying, I could hear clearly the old songs of WW2, Korea, and Vietnam, being sang in falsetto, far underground, by the heroes of my childhood and of my county. One very distinct voice yelled out, Hay kid, Come on back, but not too soon. We need a great pitcher.I am finely home.Ronald Arthur SlaterCle Elum Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. 