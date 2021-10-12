Letter: Regardless of politics, need to honor those who served David Hazlett Oct 12, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:Amidst the discussions and analyses surrounding our participation in and withdrawal from the war in Afghanistan, I have heard it asked: “What was it all about?” And, “Was it worth the sacrifice?” This puts the worth of the service rendered on a cost-loss basis and misses the main thing that makes every person who served in that effort worthy of respect and gratitude.They answered the call when their country asked. Less than 1% of our population serves in the military and every one of those that do made a conscious decision to enlist. Unlike when I was a younger man there is no universal draft system functioning now, our military is all volunteer. Those men and women raised their hand and said, “Yes, I will.” Not knowing just what would be asked of them they said, “I will do what you ask, not for myself, but for the betterment of all.” Whatever the politicians and the pundits say or make of the results of their actions, the simple act of putting themselves at risk for service to others renders that service worth the doing. Many paid the ultimate price for rendering that service, and still many more will carry the pain of wounds, visible and otherwise, with them for the rest of their lives. To analyze the worth of their sacrifice based on political or military outcomes seems to miss the point. The fact that they heard a call, didn’t have to respond but chose to do so is reason enough to declare their service worth remembering and respecting. Full Stop.David HazlettEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantFamilies and friends of those lost to overdose hold public remembranceNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsKittitas PUD increases power rates Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter