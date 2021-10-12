Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

Amidst the discussions and analyses surrounding our participation in and withdrawal from the war in Afghanistan, I have heard it asked: “What was it all about?” And, “Was it worth the sacrifice?” This puts the worth of the service rendered on a cost-loss basis and misses the main thing that makes every person who served in that effort worthy of respect and gratitude.

They answered the call when their country asked. Less than 1% of our population serves in the military and every one of those that do made a conscious decision to enlist. Unlike when I was a younger man there is no universal draft system functioning now, our military is all volunteer. Those men and women raised their hand and said, “Yes, I will.” Not knowing just what would be asked of them they said, “I will do what you ask, not for myself, but for the betterment of all.” Whatever the politicians and the pundits say or make of the results of their actions, the simple act of putting themselves at risk for service to others renders that service worth the doing.

Many paid the ultimate price for rendering that service, and still many more will carry the pain of wounds, visible and otherwise, with them for the rest of their lives. To analyze the worth of their sacrifice based on political or military outcomes seems to miss the point. The fact that they heard a call, didn’t have to respond but chose to do so is reason enough to declare their service worth remembering and respecting. Full Stop.

David Hazlett

Ellensburg

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.