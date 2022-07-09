Dick Polman in his column Daily Record July 5th notes "Six Supreme Court Justices who criminalized abortion were all raised Catholic." As a cradle, lifelong Catholic I'll respond to the headline: "Ireland rejected where U.S. Is heading."
Perhaps this is only possible because regrettably religion in the U.S. has become political, geared to a Republican base. Polman calls it: "a reactionary theocracy." This is so alarming and threatening for not only half of our population but for all of us. The rigidity of the Republican majority on the Supreme Court would require a 13-year-old incest victim to carry her sibling to term. I read years ago of a priest who told a child rape victim that she could not have an abortion. She didn't, she committed suicide.
My eldest daughter is a Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. State Department. She sent me “Lessons From The Edge,”by Marie Yovanovitch. This is a compelling memoir of the ambassador's courage and patriotism as a career diplomat and how she was trashed and fired by former president Donald Trump. This is one woman's account of courage and steadfastness in contrast to the rot and corruption of the Trump administration that is never ending.
Like in the example in Dick Polman's column I have lost faith, not in the Lord but in a Catholic hierarchy's lack of compassion, misogyny and political activism that promoted and were instrumental in the election of Donald Trump, regardless of the separation of church and state.