Remembering the good old days... we could visit a friend face to face with no need of spraying each other with lysol first... walk our dog with no fear of being arrested and put in confinement with other walkers joggers and bikers... when we had plenty of toilet paper and never even considered using leaves... we could actually walk into a grocery store without carrying a statement of good health... and buy anything we wanted and not having to eat dog food again for dinner... when we could go to a bar to drink our fire balls with friends... when cruises didn't last five months... when my white hair roots were golden blond... when we could buy new clothes and not wash in disinfectant before wearing... those were the days.