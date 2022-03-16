As a former elementary school principal and secondary administrator, I find the recent decision of the Ellensburg School Board to eliminate the librarian positions at the high school and the middle school astounding. Lee R. Bates, formerly the librarian at Lake Washington High School in Kirkland, summarized the value of the librarian’s role clearly in his letter to the editor, just published in the Daily Record on March 12.
While I cannot replicate Lee’s experience as a librarian, I support his recommendations wholeheartedly. My astonishment at this “administrative” decision was compounded by the timing of a disingenuous announcement to the community, following so closely on the heels of the recent school levy election. School finance and budget matters need to be clear and transparent to the public before, not after, votes are cast in an election. Where was this plan in the publicity provided by the school district prior to the levy date?
To remove the position of school librarian cannot be justified in any way if students are to learn how to access resources and technology, identify propaganda, think critically, and make up their own minds to behave intelligently as adults and contributors to their community. This decision by the Ellensburg School Board should be rescinded immediately and the librarian positions reinstated without delay. There must be a better way to balance the budget.
Dr. Nancy Wilson
Former principal, Lake Washington School District and Archdiocese of Seattle, Ellensburg